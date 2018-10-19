Reliance Industries raises Rs 3,500 cr on BSE BOND platform

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Leading exchange BSE Friday said Reliance Industries has garnered Rs 3,500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis on the bourse's electronic book mechanism platform.In July 2016, the exchange had launched BSE BOND -- the electronic book mechanism platform -- for issuance of debt securities on private placement basis."On October 16, 2018, Reliance Industries Ltd successfully raised Rs 3,500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis using BSE BOND platform," the exchange said in a statement.Since its commencement, 129 issuers have undertaken 1,254 issues of bonds and raised Rs 5.24 lakh crore using this platform.Among the issuers are Reliance Jio, National Highways Authority of India, HDFC, Axis Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Yes Bank and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority."At Rs 3,500 crore, this is the largest ever 10 year bond issuance on the EBP platform of BSE. The new age digital platform has now made fund raising from the domestic capital market, much more efficient."There was a robust demand for our paper with interest coming in from all segments of the market - bank treasuries, mutual funds and long term investors like EPFO and pension funds," said Soumyo Dutta, Group Treasurer - Reliance Industries.According to BSE's managing director and chief executive officer Ashishkumar Chauhan, the exchange firmly believes that Indian bond market is experiencing a generous growth."India surely is seeing smarter and innovative ways of multiplying its domestic savings," Chauhan said.In the financial year 2018-19 (till September), the BSE has listed 942 instruments with an amount totalling Rs 1.36 crore. PTI VRN VRN BALBAL