Reliance Industries shares down 1% ahead of Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries gave up all its early gains and ended over 1 per cent lower Wednesday ahead of its September quarter results to be announced later in the day.The stock fell 1.27 per cent to close at Rs 1,148.90 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 1.48 per cent to Rs 1,180.95. On NSE, shares of the company declined 1.09 per cent to settle at Rs 1,151. In terms of the equity volume, 14.53 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day. "A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for Wednesday, October 17, 2018, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2018," Reliance Industries had said in a BSE filing on October 10.