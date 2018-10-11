Reliance Jewels Celebrates the Festive Season With the Campaign Thought 'From Precious Moments to Priceless Promises. With You at Every Moment'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --With the arrival of Festive Season, Reliance Jewels, one of India's leading fine jewellery brands, has geared up with exceptional Dhamaka offers along with a string of services and benefits for the festive shopper. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/767601/Reliance_Jewels_Festive_Season.jpg )From 12th October to 11th November, one can avail Flat 50% off on making charges of Gold Jewellery (On Invoice value above 75,000) & Flat0%making on Diamond Jewellery (On Invoice value above 75,000) along with Full Value Return on Old Gold Exchange & Free Jewellery Insurance . T&C Apply on all offers.With the entire country coming together during this season to share joyous moments and memories, the wide variety of fine traditional and contemporary jewellery designs at Reliance Jewels makes it a one-stop shop destination for festive shopping and gifting.Reliance Jewels' festive campaign advocates its relevance and existence in the customer's entire life cycle, and promises to be with them at every moment. Along with excellent offers, the campaign also delivers on the value proposition to its customers.A brand that celebrates every special moment and emotion in one's Life, Reliance Jewels is present in two different formats - Standalone Showrooms & Shop in Shop (SIS). Currently operating through 58 Showrooms and 36 SIS, Reliance Jewels is rapidly expanding its base across the country and is excited to cross 100 point of sales before Diwali. While Reliance Jewels Showrooms offer a spectacular variety of designs in its collections and have an ornament for every personality and every occasion, the Reliance Jewels Shop in Shop offer light weight, trendy & stylish fine jewellery at an affordable price.Reliance Jewels has recently moved to a new avatar of being a 'Jeweller in the Retail Space'. With maximum focus shifting towards customer centricity, new innovative designs and offering unique value proposition to its customers, Reliance Jewels is expanding rapidly. For the patrons the upcoming showrooms will provide an ethereal experience as they walk into a dazzling environment replete with alluring displays of gold and diamond jewellery against rich and opulent decor.At Reliance Jewels, there is an assurance of 100 percent purity, transparent pricing and guaranteed top quality on every piece. The brand only deals in 100 percent BIS Hallmarked Gold and every diamond used is internationally certified by independent certification laboratories. All Reliance Jewels showrooms have QC Tech Rooms for repairs & Karat Meters for customers to assess purity of gold free of cost. Apart from this the brand also offers loyalty points on every purchase.Commenting on the Festive Season campaign Mr. Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels, said, "'From Precious Moments To Priceless Promises' is an extension to our brand philosophy 'Be The Moment' which advocates living for the moment. Our Festive Campaign encourages patrons to cherish every moment with grandeur while promising to be with them during those times. Gestures of love through jewellery gifting speak volumes, and this Festive Season we are looking forward to adding to the celebrations with our special offers, services and making the season brighter than ever before."About Reliance Jewels: Jewellery Retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. Top 10 most Trusted Retail Brands in India. Reliance Jewels deals only in 100% BIS Hallmarked Gold. Every diamond used is internationally certified by Independent Certification Laboratories. Every showroom has karat meters for customers to assess the purity of gold free of cost. The wide array of choice combined with customer-first services, such as customization, jewellery cleaning & polishing and the availability of Quality Control Tech rooms and karat meters makes every Reliance Jewels showroom one stop shopping destination for fine jewellery.Locate the nearest Reliance Jewels Showroom: https://goo.gl/2i8oZtAlso follow Reliance Jewels on: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RelianceJewels/Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/reliancejewels/YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/reliancejewelsofficialSource: Reliance Jewels PWRPWR