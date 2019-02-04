scorecardresearch
Reliance Naval and Engineering Q3 net loss widens to Rs 371.57 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 371.57 crore in the December 2018 quarter. The company, earlier known as Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd, had reported a net loss of Rs 166.31 crore for the third quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE. The company's total income during the quarter declined to Rs 52.72 crore, compared with Rs 55.40 crore in the year-ago period. Its total expenses rose to Rs 54.97 crore, against Rs 43.95 crore a year ago. PTI NAM HRS

