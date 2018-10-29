Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Sep quarter premium up 8% to Rs 1,042 crore

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Monday said its total premium grew by 8 per cent to Rs 1,042 crore in July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company said it had assets under management of Rs 19,612 crore as on September 30 this year, up by 9 per cent from the same period a year ago. Its renewal premium during the period under review rose 4 per cent to Rs 792 crore. Its individual WRP (weighted received premium) grew 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 222 crore. The company said business made a marginal profit in the second quarter of this fiscal as against a loss in the corresponding period a year ago. "Several of our digital-led initiatives from the last year are now showing positive momentum with a sharp rise in Individual WRP and constantly improving 13th month persistency. Our objective is to continue being invested in digital, while maximising value for our customers, distributors and employees," said Ashish Vohra, ED and CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. PTI SVK SHW ANUANU