Reliance Power gets board nod to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Reliance Power today said its board of directors has given nod to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore in single or multiple tranches via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

On Saturday, the company had said that a meeting of its board of directors will be held on Wednesday, March 28, to consider and approve raising limits for issue of NCDs on private placement basis.

In a filing to BSE today, Reliance Power said, "Board of directors at the meeting held today decided to further raise the limits for issue of NCDs on private placement basis...an amount of Rs 1,000 crore."

The amount will be raised in one or more tranches, the company added. PTI ABI MKJ