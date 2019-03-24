Reliance Project Ventures pledges 41 lakh shares of RInfra

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The promoter group entity of Reliance Infrastructure has pledged 1.56 per cent of the company's shares, according to a regulatory filing.Reliance Project Ventures and Management Pvt Ltd had on March 6 pledged 41 lakh shares.With this pledge, the total pledged shares by the promoter entity stands at 35.37 per cent of the total share capital in the company.Reliance Infrastructure's lender IndusInd Bank had invoked 50 lakh pledged shares, or 1.96 per cent stake, in the company on March 8. PTI NAM MKJ