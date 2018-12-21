Relief for Vishal faction, HC orders producers' council building to be de-sealed

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) A day after authorities sealed the Tamil Nadu film producers council building here, the Madras High Court Friday in an interim order directed that it be reopened and an inventory of materials taken.Justice Anand Venkatesh directed the police to ensure law and order is maintained and immediate action taken against anyone who tries to create any problem or indulge in any violation.High drama prevailed at the office of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) here Thursday when its president, actor Vishal Krishna, was detained by police for trying to forcibly enter its premises and reportedly attempting to break the lock put up by a rival faction.The actor termed his detention "illegal" and said he would move court to ensure 'justice' against the police action.When the plea filed by the TFPC seeking a direction to authorities for adequate protection for the council's smooth functioning came up, the judge directed police to ensure that no one interferes with the office bearers' functioning and they are not prevented from entering the office premises.The petitioner has the right to access, but it is subject to the condition that they do not create any law and order problem on the premises, the judge said.While questioning the rival group which locked the premises, the judge asked how can an elected body be restrained from functioning that too one which was elected under the supervision of a retired high court judge. The judge directed the Revenue Divisional Officer at Nandanam, who was impleaded by the court in the plea, to remove the seal from the premises and keep proceedings initiated under CrPc 145 (procedure where dispute concerning land or water is likely to cause breach of peace) pending.The judge directed removal of the seal on the premises.While impleading the deputy registrar of societies as an official respondent, the judge directed the official to visit the council building Saturday and start the process of taking inventory of the records that are available with the petitioner.The court further directed that after the process is complete, the entire records should be kept in a room allotted by the petitioner and locked. The deputy registrar should keep the lock and key under his control pending disposal of the petition.The office bearers of the producers' council shall be entitled to take copy of the important records to ensure that the day-to-day running of the council was not affected.Insofar as the alleged dispute between the parties are concerned, the matter shall be worked out independently before the appropriate court and "this order will not have any bearing over it," the judge said.The court posted the matter after four weeks.On the rival group's allegation of misappropriation of Rs 7 crore by the present governing body of the council, the judge said for that they could have approached the court but not indulged in locking the premises.The rival faction of producers had locked the premises on Wednesday, reportedly dissatisfied with the functioning of Vishal and his elected associates besides levelling allegations of irregularities, police said. Vishal and his supporters have denied any wrongdoing on their part, with the popular actor saying he was ready to provide the accounts of expenses in the Council.PTI COR BN ANBANB