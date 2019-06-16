Relief from heat as rain lashes parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan witnessed rainfall since Saturday, bringing respite from the sweltering heat sweeping the area for the past several days. The state capital recorded 9.2 mm of rains on Sunday, an official of the meteorological department said.In the last 24 hours, Bhim in Rajsamand gauged 7 cm of rains followed by 4 cm in Tibi of Hanumangarh and 3 cm each in Chirawa, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Sangaria, the MeT official said.Some places in the state experienced light rains ranging from 1 to 2 cm, he added.Kota was the hottest place in the state at 41.1 degrees Celsius followed by Bikaner and Jaisalmer, with each recording a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius.In Barmer and Ajmer, the mercury settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius and 36.9 degrees Celsius respectively. While Jodhpur registered a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius Dabok and Sri Ganganagar each recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius.The weatherman has predicted dust storm and lightning along with light to moderate rain at isolated places in the state till Monday. PTI AG AD NSDNSD