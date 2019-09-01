Relief work in flood-hit areas in full swing: Official

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) A 25,000-strong multi-department workforce is working round-the-clock to complete the relief, rehabilitation and restoration works in flood-affected areas, an official spokesman said here on Sunday. With most flood-affected villages fast approaching normalcy, power had now been completely restored and the work was in full swing to repair the ravaged roads, the spokesman said. The official said medical teams were out to provide preventive care against diseases in every village. Thousands of personnel were working day and night to collect water samples besides carrying out fogging, distributing sanitary napkins and examining people for timely detection of malaria and dengue, the spokesperson said. The preliminary damage to life and property had been assessed, the spokesperson said, adding that free seeds were being distributed among farmers. The spokesperson said the crop loss assessment was in progress and it would be completed at the earliest. The official said potable water was being provided to the affected people and water samples were being tested to prevent the outbreak of any epidemic. PTI CHS VSD RDKRDK