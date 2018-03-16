Religare, Edelweiss shares fall up to 2%

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Shares of Religare Enterprises and Edelweiss Financial Services fell by up to 2 per cent today following termination of a deal.

Religares scrip declined 1.81 per cent to end at Rs 57.05 on BSE. During the day, it lost 4.47 per cent to Rs 55.50.

Shares of Edelweiss also fell 1.57 per cent to close at Rs 265.60. Intra-day, it dipped 2.42 per cent to Rs 263.30.

Edelweiss Group today said it is no longer interested in the acquisition of Religare Enterprises securities business citing the sellers inability to obtain clearances.

"We hereby inform you that due to the sellers inability to obtain the requisite clearances within the agreed timeline, the binding arrangement has come to an end on March 15, 2018," Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing.

Edelweiss Groups wealth management unit had in December said it would acquire the Religare Securities business. Financial details were however not disclosed. PTI SUM ANU ANU