Religare Enterprises reports net loss of Rs 64 cr in March qtr

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Financial services firm Religare Enterprises today reported a 27 per cent jump in its standalone net loss at Rs 64.33 crore in the quarter to March 2017-18.

It had registered a net loss of Rs 50.59 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2016-17.

Total income on standalone basis during the quarter under review stood at Rs 13.26 crore against Rs 1.82 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the full fiscal (2017-18), its net loss came in at Rs 110.18 crore against a loss of Rs 159.24 crore in the preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income (standalone) during 2017-18 was Rs 71 crore, up from Rs 35.09 crore in FY 2016-17.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 1,192.50 crore during the fiscal ended March 2018, against Rs 174.27 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated income during the year also fell to Rs 2,693.14 crore as against Rs 3,841.02 crore.

The company said it made provisions of Rs 82.76 crore during the year ended March 2018 against non-performing assets on inter corporate loan given and advance given for settlement of corporate guarantee given to banks.

In a matter related with certain fixed deposits (FDs) made by its subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, it said the bank through a letter in February purported "to allude to certain loans disbursed by LVB to third parties allegedly in consideration of security of the RFLs FDs with LVB".

"By means of this letter, LVB also purported to call upon RFL to execute the security documentation in connection with the alleged loans," it said, adding it was informed expressly to the bank that RFL was not party to any loans that were allegedly sanctioned on granted by LVB to any third party.

It said the subsidiary has filed a suit for recovery of the FDs aggregating to Rs 79,144.77 lakh appropriated by the bank before the Delhi High Court.

The companys auditor said that "pending disposal of the case, we are unable to comment on the status and classification."

