Religare to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Religare Saturday said the company has got board approval for raising Rs 500 crore by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The board in its meeting held on Saturday gave approval for this, Religare said in a regulatory filing. The approval of shareholders for the same will be sought through a postal ballot, it said. PTI DP RR HRS

