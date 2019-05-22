Religious preacher booked for making communal remarks in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR against a religious preacher for allegedly making sensitive remarks about a community, officials said Wednesday. A video surfaced on social media where religious preacher Moulana Mohmmad Farooq is seen making sensitive comments against a community while delivering sermons at a religious congregation, they said. "The hate remarks had potential to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Rajouri," the officials said. The state police is also mulling a legal action against the administrator of the social media page on which the video was uploaded, they added. Recently, the Jammu Police booked a Facebook user for allegedly spreading hate messages in the city through the social media platform. The FIR was lodged after a Facebook post written by a person with user name Sandeep Sethi, were found to be provocative and hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community, the officials said. PTI AB SNESNE