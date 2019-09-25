Remember breakup of Pak in 1971, mend your ways: Rajnath to Islamabad

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reminded Islamabad about the breakup of Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh, warning that something similar could happen in PoK if it did not mend its ways. Do not repeat the mistake, he said here. Pakistan broke up in 1971 Pakistan and Bangladesh were formed. I am saying do not repeat the mistake, or else understand clearly what will happen to Pok, he said. Singh made the reference to the 1971 War, fought when Indira Gandhi was prime minister, during an event at Dhankya village in the memory of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. PTI ASHASH