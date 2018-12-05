Remembrance ceremony held for 'Battle of Chamb' heroes

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) The heroes of Indo-Pak Chamb battle of 1971 were remembered in a simple yet befitting ceremony at Pannu war memorial in Akhnoor sector here, a defence spokesman said. A contingent of the 5th Sikh regiment comprising Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks were present to pay homage to the heroes of their unit and the nation, he said. Narrating the events of the 1971 war, the spokesman said, a company of 5 Sikh, under the leadership of Maj D S Pannu, was entrusted with the vital role of defending important routes to Chamb sector. Despite all odds, over a period of four days, the company successfully repulsed as many as 14 attacks launched by the Pakistan army, he said, adding that many brave soldiers, including Maj D S Pannu, sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. On this occasion General Officer Commanding, Crossed Swords Division, Maj Gen Rajinder Dewan, Col (retd) N J S Pannu, brother of Maj D S Pannu and other serving and retired soldiers laid wreath at the Pannu War Memorial, the spokesman said. Amid 'Kirtan, Ardas and Guru ka Langar' organised at the memorial, a number of ex-servicemen and locals also paid their respects to the brave sons of the nation, he said. PTI TAS AD RCJ