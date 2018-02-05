Renault seeks clear policy for electric vehicles in India

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) French auto major Renault today said it has electric vehicles in its global portfolio but will wait for clarity in the government policy before launching such products in India.

The company, which today launched a new limited edition of its hatchback Kwid in association with Marvel, would also keep on rolling out models with conventional engines in segments where it is not present.

"Renault is a global company and we have technology for electric vehicles. But to introduce such vehicles here in India, we need clarity in terms of government policy," Renault India Country CEO and MD Sumit Sawhney told PTI here.

A clear road map is required as the company would need to put in a sizable investment for the new vertical, he added.

"We would also like to know the government support for infrastructure and charging stations before we decide to go ahead in the segment," Sawhney said.

The company will be showcasing electric vehicles from its global portfolio in the upcoming Auto Expo to be held from February 9-14.

Kwid Super Hero Edition, launched today, comes with 1 litre petrol engine in both manual and AMT options. The car comes in two versions inspired by Marvel characters Iron Man and Captain America.

The edition would be sold exclusively from Amazon at Rs 30,000 more than the price of 1.0L RXT (O) variant.

"With the Renault Kwid Super Hero Edition, Renault offers the specially designed Kwid for Super Hero fans through our collaboration with Marvel," Sawhney said.

The edition is designed and developed by Renault?s design studios in Mumbai and Chennai.

The companys entry-level car Kwid has sold over 2.2 lakh units since launch in September 2015.

When asked about the outlook for 2018, Sawhney said the company will keep with its target of consistently selling over a lakh units annually.

"Last year, we had retailed over 1.14 lakh units and wholesale was 1.12 lakh units. Definitely this year also, we would like to sell over a lakh units. We want to hold on to our 7th position in the passenger vehicles market," he said.

The company will introduce a petrol variant of its new SUV Captur in the coming week. PTI MSS RKL ANU