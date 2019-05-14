ReNew Power Conferred LEED Gold Certification by US Green Building Council

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, May 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Renewable energy leader's corporate office secures green building certification Joins select list of LEED Gold Certified buildings in India ReNew Power Ltd. ("ReNew Power"), India's leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer, has been conferred with the LEED Gold Certification by the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC). LEED (Leadership in Energy and Design) is one of the world's most sought after certification programmes and a globally recognized symbol for sustainable construction. Mr. Mahesh Ramanujam, President & CEO, USGBC, in his letter to Sumant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, ReNew Power, congratulated him on this achievement and appreciated ReNew for its role in upholding sustainability and demonstrating transformational leadership in the field of environment-friendly corporate offices.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg )Mr. Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, MD, APAC & Middle East, Green Business Certification Inc., and Regional Director, USGBC handed over the certificate to Mr. Sumant Sinha and Ms. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, ReNew Power, at a felicitation ceremony held at the latter's Gurugram office on 10th May, 2019. ReNew Power won this acclaimed certification for its state-of-the-art corporate office ReNew. Hub under the LEED v4 Interior Design and Construction: Commercial Interiors rating system."We are honored to receive the LEED Gold Certification, which reinforces our commitment towards building a greener, more sustainable planet. At ReNew, we will continue to do our bit to move closer to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and contribute significantly towards curbing India's carbon emissions," said Sumant Sinha, Chairman & MD, ReNew Power during the felicitation ceremony."ReNew Power's LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership," said Gopal Padmanabhan, Managing Director - APAC and Middle East, Green Business Certification Institute (GBCI). "Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions and reducing operating costs, while prioritizing sustainable practices and creating a healthier environment. ReNew. Hub serves as a prime example of how innovative building projects can use local solutions to make a truly global impact on the environment."ReNew. Hub is ReNew Power's corporate office in Delhi- NCR region and supports various green features while adhering to advanced energy efficiency standards such as use of CFC free refrigerants in the HVAC system. Water efficient plumbing features have brought down potable water requirement by half while the location of the office near a major public transport hub means parking requirements have also been reduced substantially. Waste segregations measures, usage of eco-friendly materials in cleaning and use of HEPA filters for cleaner air in work spaces are some of the other salient features of ReNew. Hub."Our Gurugram office was conceptualized as a model sustainable structure, in the heart of a busy corporate hub. Right from its inception, we have introduced several steps and measures to make the building eco-friendlier and sustainable. The Gold Certification will motivate ReNewers to work towards further improving our office's green infrastructure and set an example for other commercial spaces," said Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, ReNew Power.About ReNew Power ReNew Power Limited is India's largest renewable energy IPP (Independent Power Producer) in terms of total energy generation capacity. As of April 2019, ReNew had a total capacity of over 7.5 GW of wind and solar power assets across the country, including commissioned and under development projects. It develops, builds, owns and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. ReNew has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth having nearly doubled its operational capacity in each of the last three Fiscal Years. ReNew's broad base of equity investors include Goldman Sachs, JERA, ADIA, CPPIB, and GEF SACEF India.For more information, please visit: www.renewpower.in; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_PowerSource: ReNew Power Limited PWRPWR