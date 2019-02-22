ReNew Power Secures Additional OPIC Debt Funding of up to $350 Million

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURGAON, India, February 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ReNew Power Limited, India's largest renewable energy IPP in terms of total energy generation capacity*, today announced that it has secured fresh debt financing of up to USD 350 million from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. government's development finance institution. This follows an earlier round of financing when OPIC had granted a loan of USD 250 million to ReNew Power Ltd. in March 2016. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg )The funds will be utilized by ReNew Power to support construction of new wind and solar power plants in India. This will strengthen ReNew's contribution to the goal of diversifying India's power generation mix with an increasing proportion of energy being generated from renewable sources.On this occasion, Sumant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, ReNew Power Ltd., said, "We are happy that OPIC has once again reposed their trust in ReNew Power and our vision to transform India's energy landscape. This fresh round of debt funding from OPIC is a validation of ReNew Power's strong performance as a provider of clean, affordable energy in India. I wish to reiterate our commitment to develop innovative and sustainable energy solutions and invest in high quality projects to generate maximum returns for our stakeholders."In a statement, OPIC President and CEO Ray W. Washburne said, "Investment in new and reliable energy will help India diversify its power generation, which is critical in order to meet growing energy demand and sustain economic growth. OPIC looks forward to continuing its partnership with ReNew Power and supporting its commitment to advancing economic development throughout the Indo-Pacific."About ReNew Power ReNew Power Limited is India's largest renewable energy IPP (Independent Power Producer) in terms of total energy generation capacity*. As of February 2019, ReNew had a total capacity of over 6.5 GW of wind and solar power assets across the country, including commissioned and under development projects. It develops, builds, owns and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. ReNew has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth having nearly doubled its operational capacity in each of the last three Fiscal Years. ReNew's broad base of equity investors include Goldman Sachs, JERA, ADIA, CPPIB, and GEF SACEF India.For more information, please visit: http://www.renewpower.in.; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power*Source: CRISIL Research - Outlook on the Renewable Energy Market in India released in Mumbai in May 2018Disclaimer: ReNew Power Limited is proposing, subject to the applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to undertake an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP with SEBI on May 8, 2018. CRISIL Research operates independently of, and does not have access to information obtained by CRISIL's Ratings Division/ CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (CRIS), which may, in their regular operations, obtain information of a confidential nature. The views expressed in this Report are that of CRISIL Research and not of CRISIL's Ratings Division/ CRIS. No part of this Report may be published/reproduced in any form without CRISIL's prior written approval."About OPIC The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) is a self-sustaining U.S. Government agency that helps American businesses invest in emerging markets. Established in 1971, OPIC provides businesses with the tools to manage the risks associated with foreign direct investment, fosters economic development in emerging market countries, and advances U.S. foreign policy and national security priorities. OPIC helps American businesses gain footholds in new markets, catalyzes new revenues and contributes to jobs and growth opportunities both at home and abroad. OPIC fulfills its mission by providing businesses with financing, political risk insurance, advocacy and by partnering with private equity fund managers. Source: ReNew Power Limited PWRPWR