ReNew Power's Edu-Hub Project in Varanasi Awarded Five Star SVAGRIHA Rating

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURGAON, India, December 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Empowering Rural India through Edu-Hub - a project by ReNew Power Ltd., India's largest renewable energy IPP in terms of total energy generation capacity*, near Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the coveted Five Star SVAGRIHA Rating by the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council. The rating plaque was handed over to the ReNew Power team at a ceremony on the 11th of December in New Delhi by Mr. Laurie Pearcey, Pro VC, Univ. of New South Wales & Dr. Winfried Damm, Head of Indo German Energy Programme in the presence of Dr. Ajay Mathur, DG, TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) & Mr. Sanjay Seth, CEO, GRIHA Council. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798099/ReNew_Edu_Hub.jpg )Edu-Hub is an initiative undertaken by ReNew Power to support talented rural children and youth, by promoting digital literacy, encouraging sports talent through scholarships and imparting skill training to villagers besides disseminating vital community information.Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability, CSR & communication Officer, ReNew Power said, "This rating is a testimony to ReNew Power's consistent efforts for ensuring environmental sustainability. We believe that economic growth and sustainability must go hand in hand for holistic development. Edu-Hub was conceived as a model project, to make a lasting impact in the lives of the rural youth, with minimal damage to the environment. This recognition will motivate us to replicate this model in more villages across India in the near future".The GRIHA Council is an independent platform for interaction on scientific and administrative issues related to sustainable habitats in the Indian subcontinent - founded jointly by TERI & MNRE (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India). It administers GRIHA which is the national rating system for green buildings in India.SVAGRIHA (Simple Versatile Affordable Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) is a simplified design-cum-rating tool with guiding parameters, applicable for small standalone buildings. It measures how buildings have performed in reducing their environmental impact, using 14 different criteria with points assigned to each. Edu-Hub, which is completely powered by solar energy, secured a Five Star rating (maximum possible) for complying with the various benchmarks and submitting documentation in prescribed format, after rigorous review by the Council.About ReNew Power ReNew Power Limited is India's largest renewable energy IPP (Independent Power Producer) in terms of total energy generation capacity*. As of May 8, 2018, ReNew had a total capacity of over 5.85 GW of wind and solar power assets across the country, comprising 3.92 GW of operational capacity, 1.66 GW of under development capacity, and 0.27 GW of recently awarded SECI project. It develops, builds, owns and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. ReNew has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth having nearly doubled its operational capacity in each of the last three Fiscal Years. ReNew's broad base of equity investors include Goldman Sachs, JERA, ADIA, CPPIB, GEF SACEF India, and ADB (subsequently exited). For more information, please visit: http://www.renewpower.in.; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power*Source: CRISIL Research - Outlook on the Renewable Energy Market in India released in Mumbai in May 2018. For more information, please contact:Disclaimer: ReNew Power Limited is proposing, subject to the applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to undertake an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP with SEBI on May 8, 2018. The DRHP will be available on the websites of SEBI at http://www.sebi.gov.in, BSE at http://www.bseindia.com, NSE at http://www.nseindia.com and GCBRLMs, i.e. at http://www.investmentbank.kotak.com, http://www.mlindia.com , http://www.goldmansachs.com , http://www.jmfl.com, http://www.jpmipl.com and BRLMs, i.e. at http://www.idfcbank.com , http://www.ubs.com/indianoffers and http://www.yesinvest.in, respectively. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to the same, please refer to the DRHP, including the section "Risk Factors" on Page 23 of the DRHP. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI for making any investment decision.This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The securities described in this announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 or an exemption from such registration.Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about the Company, its management, as well as its financial statements. No public offering or sale of securities in the United States is contemplated.Disclaimer: CRISIL Research, a division of CRISIL Limited (CRISIL) has taken due care and caution in preparing this report (Report) based on the Information obtained by CRISIL from sources which it considers reliable (Data). However, CRISIL does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the Data / Report and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of Data / Report. This Report is not a recommendation to invest / disinvest in any entity covered in the Report and no part of this Report should be construed as an expert advice or investment advice or any form of investment banking within the meaning of any law or regulation. CRISIL especially states that it has no liability whatsoever to the subscribers / users / transmitters / distributors of this Report. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, nothing in the Report is to be construed as CRISIL providing or intending to provide any services in jurisdictions where CRISIL does not have the necessary permission and/or registration to carry out its business activities in this regard. ReNew Power Limited will be responsible for ensuring compliances and consequences of non-compliances for use of the Report or part thereof outside India. CRISIL Research operates independently of, and does not have access to information obtained by CRISIL's Ratings Division / CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (CRIS), which may, in their regular operations, obtain information of a confidential nature. The views expressed in this Report are that of CRISIL Research and not of CRISIL's Ratings Division / CRIS. No part of this Report may be published/reproduced in any form without CRISIL's prior written approval.Source: ReNew Power PWRPWR