RenewX 2019 Gets Underway Today to Accelerate the Growth of the South Indian Renewable Energy Market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, April 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --More than 100 exhibitors, thought leaders and industry experts congregate at the expo in Hyderabad From the organisers of Renewable Energy India Expo (REI India) UBM India, the leading B2B exhibitions organiser commenced the fourth edition of RenewX, a two-day Renewable Energy trade expo at the Hitex Exhibition center, today. Sri Ajay Mishra, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana; Sri G. Raghuma Reddy, CMD, TSSPDCL; Mr.Shantanu Jaiswal, Head India Research, BloombergNEF; Mr. Jean-Francois Aernouts, Trade Commissioner, Consulate General of Belgium; Mr.Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India Pvt Ltd and Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Group Director, UBM India Pvt Ltd inaugurated the expo in the presence of dignitaries and industry experts from the South Indian renewable energy sector.(Logo: Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg )(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873264/RenewX_Logo.jpg )(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877990/RenewX_2019_Chief_Guests.jpg )(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877991/RenewX_2019_Inauguration.jpg )Augmented further by the legacy of its flagship show, Renewable Energy India Expo (REI India), RenewX 2019 has brought together the renewable energy professionals under one roof, giving them an exciting opportunity to network with leading experts, thought leaders and also showcase their innovations in the sector. The expo is an ideal platform for organizations to capitalize and penetrate into the burgeoning South Indian renewable energy market.In the fourth edition of RenewX2019, over 100 exhibitors participated, endeavouring to make a difference in the renewable energy domain of South India including Jinko Solar, Waaree Energies, Goldi Solar, Polycab, Canadian Solar, Premier Solar, Havells, Bergen Associates, Exide industry, Sri Savitr Solar, Longi Solar, Radite Energy, Solis Inverter, Consulate General of Belgium, SolarEdge Technologies and Enerparc Energy. Representation from State Nodal Agency along with a Belgium Pavilion and Solar Skilling Competition are some of the highlights of RenewX 2019 edition.Speaking at the commencement of the fourth edition of RenewX, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "The Indian renewable energy sector is one of the most attractive renewable energy markets in the world and India ranks 5th in installed renewable energy capacity. As the country is stepping towards achieving a remarkable moment in the clean energy space, South India has become the growth engine by generating half of the country's renewable energy power"."RenewX intends to accelerate the growth of the Renewable Energy sector in the South India region and contribute to the country's sustainable economic development. Some of the key highlights of RenewX 2019 edition include - eye-catching innovations such as the German made PV Port and Store on display, a path-breaking tie-up with the Consulate of Belgium for technology and knowledge sharing seminars and trade benefits, the 'Solar Skilling Competition' in association with Skill Council for Green Jobs and the 'Skills - On - Wheels', a mobile van to empower Rural Youth which is an initiative by Steinbeis Academy of Germany and Telangana Government to bring in due diligence and quality to the sector," he further added. Key highlights: Aiming to provide an excellent platform for Stakeholder's networking and capitalize into the lucrative South Indian market to accelerate the growth agenda, RenewX 2019 includes the Solar Skills Competition, in association with Skill Council for Green Jobs. The competition focused on Health & Safety aspects of workmanship, accuracy & installation procedures and technical briefing by industry experts. The event also showcased the sectoral commitment towards 'Skill India' mission, a Government of India Initiative.It also included an Advanced Technology Training and Entrepreneurship by Steinbeis Academy of Germany and a session on Skill and Knowledge (TASK) by Telangana Academy. The Government of Telangana, along with Steinbeis Academy of Germany, also launched 'Skills on Wheels' a Mobile Solar VAN (Laboratory) which is a first of its kind to Empower the Rural Youth. The expo also witnessed the Launch of PV Port & Store which is a standardized, portable, mass produced 2 kWp PV system with electrical storage for residential applications.A two-day dedicated conference on 'Golden Age of South India, Creating Customer Connections' highlighted the successful practices on integrating Renewables into business, and to find the best working models and practices for the South Indian RE market that can lead to increased efficiency while optimising cost in the rooftop segment covering various aspects of the entire value chain.The key sessions at RenewX 2019 included the following:Innovations in Grid Integration for accelerating Solar Roof Top Development in IndiaThe Energy Effect: Buyer perception and DecisionsInnovations that Make the Future Brighter! Breaking BarriersIndo-Belgian opportunities dialogueEnergy Leaders Dialogue - Market TrendsEnergy transition with increasing capital flows in VUCA worldHarvesting the Sun for Power and FoodImportance of Bioenergy in the renewable energy mix for India's present and future - Waste is not a waste until wasted!Some of the key speakers at the conference included -Sri Ajay Mishra, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana; Sri G. Raghuma Reddy, CMD, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited; Sri N Janaiah , VC & MD, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development & Corporation; Sri Aujinder Singh, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Ashish Khanna, President-TATA Power; Farzana Rahman , Unit Head (Investment), Renewable Energy Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) Bangladesh; Jean-Francois Aernouts, Trade Commissioner, Consulate General of Belgium;, Srey Bairiganjan, Renewable Energy Expert from World Bank; Joerg Gaebler, Principal Advisor, GIZ;, Tobias Winter, Director, Indo-German Energy Forum Support Office; Stefan Schaefer, CEO Expectus GmbH; Dr Christoph Mueller, CEO Simply Solar; Manash Mitra, Head-Financial Advisory, Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd; Radhika Choudary, Co- Founder& Director Freyr Energy; Shashidhara BV, Head SolarEdge, India; M.R. Narayanan, Chairman, Southern Floating Solar; Kelly Mermuys, Country Manager 3E India & Sales Director Bazefield; Daniel Liu, Managing Director, South Asia, Jinko Solar; Dinesh Salem-Natarajan, Co - Founder SootLess Energy Private Limited; Thorben Glaser, Project Manager, KfW; and Uday Kiran, Director, Infrastructure, Government & Healthcare, KPMG, among others.RenewX 2019 is supported by a host of key associations such as Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd., (TSREDCO), Indian Biogas Association (IBA), ELIAP, TELMA, KRESMA, Bloomberg NEF and IGEF. The expo witnessed the participation of decision makers from RE Sectors, Manufacturers, Industrial consumers, facility managers, energy and financial consultants, IPPs, EPCs, distributors/ dealers, system installers and integrators, Ministry officials, regulatory bodies, municipalities, utilities & project developers and planners, investors, fund managers, bankers, Project Developers, and R&D officials.Renewable Energy in Telangana Telangana is amongst the high power intensive States in India, with per capita power consumption of over 1505 units as against 1010 units of national avg perspective. The demand will further increase due to upcoming Lift irrigation schemes, Mission Bhagiratha and growth towards upcoming industrial clusters by which the demand will raise further. The state has a vast solar potential with average solar installation of nearly 5.5 kWh/m2 for more 300 sunshine days. Government of Telangana, intends to make use of the positive environment in solar market and push given by Government of India for substantially harnessing the solar potential in the state of Telangana.Telangana has adapted decentralized distributed solar plants constructed at the load point by which it saved the transmission losses and also helped in maintaining of Grid stability. Government of Telangana is also focusing to tap the potential the Vacant Rooftop spaces and promote the generation of Solar Power. With the above, it makes Telangana as a Renewable Energy Hub and also a role model for other states.About RenewX: RenewX is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://www.renewx.in/ for more information on the CJGF and http://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for our presence in Asia.About UBM Asia: UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit http://www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR