RENOM is now one of India's Largest Independent O&M Service Providers

PUNE, India, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What commenced as a small start-up in 2015, has now become a mission to overhaul the Indian renewable energy sector. A mission to maximize energy yield at minimum cost by providing cutting-edge O&M solutions. RENOM with its advanced and effective asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, data analysis and reporting services has crafted a special niche for itself in the Indian Renewable Energy sector, that too in a very short span of time. It is part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, a diversified conglomerate based out of Kolhapur which employs over 10,000 people across its different business verticals.Since its inception, the company has climbed many success ladders and is now on the verge of becoming a dominant force in the global O&M industry. RENOM now has over 800MW of assets under its management and almost 90% of these contracts are comprehensive in nature. It is the only company in India that can maintain any make, any size, any location wind turbines in India on a comprehensive basis. This has been demonstrated and proved as it today has over 30 site offices across 6 states in remote parts of India. It now employees over 400 people across various locations.While giving further information about this remarkable feat - Shrenik Ghodawat - Founder Partner, added, "RENOM is today poised to be a global force in the renewable energy asset management space and led by a strong team will focus on solving customers' problems in the renewable energy space. The sole purpose of starting RENOM is to reduce the cost of O&M and maximize the annual energy output for all our customers."RENOM has also tied up with world-class companies across the globe to provide value-added services like it's Scada called RESCA and also blade vortex which guarantees growth in annual energy output. The intent is to collaborate with companies which have spent several years on R&D and to bring this technology to both retail customers and IPPs. RENOM as a company believes in thinking ahead and moving along with time.The company is optimistic and enthusiastic to expand its business footprint into many new and unchartered territories. The company is in discussion with many leading IPPs and retail customers for fresh contracts in both India and abroad.Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - SGG further added, "RENOM has laid out a clear plan for itself which is to be Global No 1 in the ISP space for renewable energy and move over to be the best in terms of customer satisfaction in all aspects. That's the ethos of the company."About Sanjay Ghodawat GroupHeadquartered in Kolhapur in Maharashtra - India, the Sanjay Ghodawat Group is backed by a workforce of over 10,000 employees and the state-of-the-art infrastructure are leaders in floriculture, manufacturing, has strong presence in renewable energy, FMCG, textiles, mining, real estate and growing substantially in education. The group is now poised to go places by replicating its successful business model in remaining parts of India and also plans to look globally for further opportunities.