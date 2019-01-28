Renowned Communication Tech Leader M800 Limited Allies WithAberame Limited for Increased Global Expansion and Growth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Photo Caption: Left: Rajalingam R. - Founder Director & CEO, Aberame; Right: Steven Yap, Chairman & CEO, M800 signed agreement on strategic partnership Aberame, a leading Information Technology solution provider in India and M800, a leading global communication solutions provider in Asia, have started a strategic reseller partnership to bring secure and reliable communication solutions, including liveConnect and M800 SDK Suite, to markets in India, Indian Sub-continent, USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, powering-up businesses' website, app and IoT devices. M800 is enhancing its global expansion by using Aberame's marketing strategies and aims to empower its business and establish worldwide presence. The new partnership is expected to spark innovation in communication markets by maximizing the product development talents and resources at both companies while driving scale and efficiency in the partners' respective supply chains. "We are excited to partner with M800 Limited, said Rajalingam R, Founder Director and CEO of Aberame. "It's clear that every business is looking for new affordable communication solutions to attract and retain their clients. The leading communication technology solutions of M800 enable this and allow new marketing solutions to become a business necessity." The collaboration allows us to keep doing what we are good at but doing it bigger and better. Combining our leading technology and deep knowledge of digital business with the expertise of M800 Limited in communications technology enables us to make our tools uniquely effective in any market area. Steven YAP, Co-Founder of M800 serving as Chairman & CEO similarly acknowledges the new partnership: We at M800 Limited are enthusiastic about our newest collaboration with Aberame, allowing us to utilize each others greatest strengths. The business capabilities of our newest partner will bolster our global presence and extend our communication offerings to a wide variety of regions globally and especially the Indian and Southeast Asian markets. About M800 Limited M800 is a leading global CPaaS provider which is recognized for offering reliable communication solutions through its globally distributed network infrastructure. Providing the highest security and reliability in the industry, the award-winning company offers carrier-grade communication solutions for enterprise and businesses. These include communication SDKs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and apps, an integrated communication platform for customer service, and a white-label communication app for businesses looking to improve their internal and external communication securely. The company has over 500 enterprise clients globally, across different industries including Fortune 500 companies. About Aberame Aberame is a leading IT Solution, branding, marketing, communications technology and consulting service provider in India & Hong Kong. With deep domain knowledge and an expert talent pool, Aberame delivers unmatched quality to improve efficiencies and help grow the businesses of their clients across the globe. Aberame offer Software Application Development, Web app, Mobile app, Software and Mobile Quality Assurance, Cloud Service Solutions, SaaS solutions, CPaaS solutions, IoT, AI, ML, Outsourcing, Offshoring, Consulting and System Integration Solutions to clients around the globe. PWRPWR