Renowned historian Yuval Noah Harari to deliver 2018 Penguin Annual Lecture

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Renowned historian and author Yuval Noah Harari will deliver this year's Penguin Annual Lecture, during which he will talk about 'The New Challenges of the Twenty-first Century'.The 12th edition of the annual event being organised by Penguin Random House India in association with Landmark Bookstores, will be held on December 16 at Hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Harari, who specialises in world history and currently teaches at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will talk about the impending challenges that may surface in light of environmental and technological developments taking place. He will focus on the climate change affecting our ecosystem, the advent of new kinds of wars, including cyber war, and the new technologies that might disrupt human society, especially with advancements made in biotechnology and artificial intelligence."I have had a long and fulfilling relationship with India. This is not my first visit, but this time is likely to be more special than others before. Penguin and I go way back and this lecture gives me the opportunity to bring parts of my books to life here in India. I am excited to initiate this discussion, seed a thought and perhaps even some ideas that will help people recognize and respond to the changes going around. "India is one of the most dynamic countries where the old and new coexist, each finding space to fit and grow. This makes it unique and exciting for historians, such as myself, to witness how the nation thinks, reacts and adapts," the historian said.Harari is also the author of two books -- "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind" and "Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow" -- which have become global bestsellers, with more than 12 million copies sold and translations in more than 45 languages.His most recent book, "21 Lessons for the 21st Century", is a probing and visionary investigation into todays most urgent issues as we move into the uncharted territory of the future. In twenty-one accessible chapters that are both provocative and profound, he builds on the ideas explored in his previous books, untangling political, technological, social and existential issues and offering advice on how to prepare for a very different future from the world we now live in."The Penguin Annual Lecture is an integral part of our efforts to engage with people and drive meaningful conversations. We bring together some of the brightest personalities from around the world who have made significant contributions in their fields. "Professor Hararis lecture will not only be thought provoking but also very relevant. We are amidst great advancements and we need to be aware and prepared for their consequences," Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO, Penguin Random House India and South East Asia said. The lecture has been delivered in the past editions by journalist and writer Thomas Friedman, diplomat and writer Chris Patten, Nobel-Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen, eminent historian Ramachandra Guha, spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, former Indian president A P J Abdul Kalam, authors Dan Brown, Ruskin Bond and Jeff Kinney, as well as actors Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.