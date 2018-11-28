Renowned Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain enthralls Nepalese audience

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Nov 28 (PTI) Renowned Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain performed in front of a big crowd at India House, Indian Embassy here. The two-hour-long performance by Hussain along with three members of his team on Tuesday was attended by around 1,500 people including chief justice, Parliament Speaker, Foreign Minister of Nepal and other senior leaders of political parties.Hussain was accompanied by Anantha Krishnan on Mridangam, Sabir Khan on Sarangi and Navin Sharma on Dholak. Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri on the occasion introduce the musical team led by Hussain to the distinguished guests.He mesmerized the audience with his energetic, contemporary and classical portrayal of tabla playing.The concert with Hussain took place in Nepal after a gap of 17 years to mark 70 years of India-Nepal diplomatic relations and to cherish shared musical heritage of both the countries, said a release by Embassy of India today. Zakir Hussain had performed in Nepal way back in 1997 with flutist Hariprasad Chaurasiya and in 2001 with Ustad Sultan Khan in Sarangi. PTI SBP RB BKBK