Renukot Nagar Panchayat chairman shot dead

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Renukoot Nagar Panchayat chairman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his house, police said on Tuesday. Shiv Pratap Singh alias Bablu (45) was sitting outside his house in Renukoot on Monday evening when some unidentified people came and fired at him, police said. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.The police are probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far in this connection, they added.