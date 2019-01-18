REPL bags contract from UP govt for water supply project in Bundelkhand

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Infrastructure consultancy firm REPL Friday said it has got a contract from Uttar Pradesh government to plan, design and prepare a project report for piped drinking water in Bundelkhand.The company has bagged the contract from the State Water and Sanitation Mission under the Department of Rural Development of the UP government, it said."The larger scheme of water supply project of the state government will focus on addressing the acute problem of drinking water supply in Bundelkhand region, and at a later stage, arsenic/fluoride and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis affected areas in UP including the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions," REPL said.Currently, the rural household needs to travel a great distance to fetch water and people still face the challenge of accessing pure drinking water, the company added. REPL will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) which includes the overall planning, engineering survey, designing of the supply model of piped drinking water in Banda, Chitrakoot and Hamirpur districts. "It is a project of overwhelming responsibility as it directly impacts health and daily life of people residing in the area," said REPL Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Misra. REPL is working on several important government projects including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Directorate General of Married Accommodation Project (DGMAP) and Smart City projects. Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) is an integrated urban development and infrastructure consultant listed on NSE. PTI MJH RUJ ANU