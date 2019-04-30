REPL bags project management consultancy work for Moradabad smart city

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Infrastructure consultancy firm REPL Tuesday said it has bagged a project to prepare master plan and project report for smart city project in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi-based firm is already providing consultancy work in conceptualisation, planning, and implementation of smart city projects in Varanasi and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand). "Moradabad Smart City Ltd (MSCL) has awarded the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) assignment to REPL (Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd)," a company statement said. The project envisions retrofitting and redevelopment of 1,260 acre of the selected local area in Moradabad. REPL would support MSCL in the overall management of smart city project, including project planning, budgeting, supervising, managing, monitoring and evaluating, reporting and coordination to ensure timely project development. REPL will assist in the preparation of retrofit-redevelopment area based development master plan for the earmarked area and pan-city solution, preparation of detailed project reports for various packages and project design, planning, management, implementation and supervision consultancy. "Moradabad is a city of great importance for business and is a major industrial city and export hub. Proximity to Delhi/NCR and availability of skilled and dedicated manpower makes it ideal for setting up various industries in handicrafts and its allied field," REPL CMD Pradeep Misra said. REPL is already working as project management consultant for smart cities of Varanasi, Kanpur, Dehradun and Indore, he said. In Uttar Pradesh, the company has projects related to planning, GIS and infrastructure. REPL, which is listed on the NSE, integrates a range of services to deliver end-to-end consultancy in diverse sectors. The REPL group manages projects right from the ideation stage and carries it through planning, designing, execution, and finally marketing. PTI MJH RVKRVK