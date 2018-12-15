Replace all existing bulbs in govt buildings with LED lights by Dec 31: CPWD to officials

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has directed its officials to replace existing bulbs in all government buildings with LED lights by the end of the year.According to an office memorandum issued by the CPWD, LED bulbs would be installed in around 1,241 buildings.The CPWD comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.The memorandum stated that out of the 1,241 buildings maintained by the CPWD, LED bulbs have been installed in 223 and the work is in progress in 230 buildings."All officials concerned have been asked to ensure the replacement of existing bulbs with LED bulbs in 1,241 buildings by December 31," an official said.The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency, and it looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India. PTI BUN GVS