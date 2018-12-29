Replicate ammonia treatment plant model to augment water supply: Kejriwal to officers

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday directed officers to replicate the model of pilot ammonia treatment plant in various areas to augment water supply in Delhi after he visited the facility in Shakarpur here.According to the government, the Shakarpur plant treats water and decreases its ammonia levels to make it drinkable.Due to the high ammonia content, 7 ranney wells and more than 100 tubewells are non-functional in Delhi, government data said."The chief minister directed replication of the successful plant in various areas to augment water supply," the Delhi government said in a statement. "In many areas of East Delhi, ground water levels are high but water could not be utilised due to high ammonia content. Large potential of available ground water could not be utilised till now because of this," it said.Kejriwal had instructed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to find scientific solution to this problem, the statement said.On his directions, the technology to treat ammonia was pilot tested at a non-functional ranney well in east Delhi's Shakarpur, it said."The results were tested by the quality control department of the DJB over a period of one month and the pilot has now been found to be successful," the statement said."With this technology, all these non-functional/closed borewells can now be made functional. There are around 80 borewells in south Delhi which are non-functional, more than 25 are non-functional in east Delhi," it added.According to the statement, the water table is high in most parts of east Delhi and with this ammonia treatment technology, new borewells can also be dug in the area. PTI BUN BUN DIVDIV