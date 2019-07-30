Report on claim of 'mushrooming' mosques on govt land handed to DMC by fact finding team

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A fact-finding panel on Tuesday submitted its report to the Delhi Minorities Commission on BJP MP Parvesh Verma's allegation that mosques and graveyards were "mushrooming" on government land. The five-member committee headed by social activist Owais Sultan was formed by the commission last month. "We submitted the report 'Legal Status of Religious Spaces in and around West Delhi' to Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairman Zafarul Islam Khan," Sultan said. The commission will release the report in a press conference on August 2, he said. Verma had alleged that mosques and graveyards were coming up on government land in the city, including his parliamentary constituency West Delhi. He had met the Lt Governor Anil Baijal earlier this month and submitted a list of 54 mosques and graveyards that allegedly were constructed on government land. He had demanded that the lieutenant governor take immediate action and constitute a committee of district magistrates and officials for an official survey of the alleged encroachments. PTI VIT AAR