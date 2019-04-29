Report on PM's speech in Barmer sent to EC: Poll authorities

/R Barmer, Apr 29 (PTI) The district polls authorities on Monday said a factual report has been submitted to the Election Commission following allegations by the Congress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at a rally here had "brazenly" violated the poll code by repeatedly invoking the armed forces. A factual report along with transcription of the prime minister's address he delivered in Barmer recently has been forwarded to the Election Commission, the district election office said. The Congress had moved the Election Commission (EC) on April 22 alleging that the prime minister "brazenly" violated the poll code by repeatedly invoking the armed forces in his speeches and demanded that a campaign ban be imposed on him for some time. Following the Congress' complaint, the EC had sought a report on the address of the prime minister in Barmer from the district poll authorities. "The report has been forwarded with the copy of PM's speech as per the direction of the Commission," district election officer Himanshu Gupta said. During a poll rally in Barmer, Modi had said India is no more afraid of Pakistan's nuclear threats. "India has stopped getting scared of Pakistan's threats, I have done right, no? Else every other day they (Pakistan) used to say 'we have nuclear button'....What do we have then? Have we kept it (nuclear button) for Diwali?" he had said. PTI Corr SDA AQSAQS