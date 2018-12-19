Reporting false abduction on lands 4 behind bars in Noida

Noida (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Four persons were arrested here Wednesday in connection with reporting a false abduction case at the police's emergency '100' phone number, officials said.On Tuesday, private security guard Ajay Pandey had called police around 9:30 am claiming that Rakesh Kumar, the owner of the company he works at, has been abducted.A team from Sector 20 police station immediately rushed to the spot and went around in search of Kumar. However, Kumar was found with his partner Pankaj Bidhudi having dinner at a restaurant in Sector 18, Inspector Manoj Kumar Pant said.During the probe it emerged that Pandey had made a false claim, Pant, the Sector 20 station house officer, said.Those arrested, include Kumar and his business partner Bidhudi, and Ajay Pandey and another security guard Surendra Pandey, he said. They have been booked for reporting a false case, concealing the truth and are being charged under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he said. PTI KIS ANBANBANB