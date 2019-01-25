Republic Day: CISF jawan awarded for saving minor from falling off a Ghaziabad high-rise

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A selfless gesture of rescuing a 14-year-old boy, trapped into a crevasse at a high-rise building in Ghaziabad, has won CISF jawan Sushil Bhoi a 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' on the eve of the Republic Day.Twenty-eight other officials of the force, tasked primarily to guard civil airports and sensitive installations across the country, have also been decorated with various police medals for rendering exceptional services.Constable Bhoi, his citation said, was passing by a tall residential building on March 16, 2018, when he heard some commotion and rushed to the spot where a 14-year-old boy was dangerously dangling from the 4th floor shaft of the complex after he was pushed off by a group of monkeys."The jawan immediately plunged into action by climbing on the pipes of the building and tied the boy with a rope and pulled him to safety by risking his own life," the citation said.Bhoi is posted with the 5th Reserve Battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Ghaziabad.The 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' series of awards are given to a person for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. Amongst the other officials, Inspector General (NCR) Sudhir Kumar has been awarded the President's police medal for distinguished service along with R C Choudhary, the Commandant of the Jaipur-based 8th battalion.Kumar, a 1989-batch officer, has served in almost all the sectors like airports, sea ports, mines and power plants and worked at the CISF headquarters here as Deputy IG (administration) for around seven years. Deputy IG S Ambastha, Deputy Commandant Ombir Singh and Assistant Commandant (AC) A S Samyal have been decorated with the meritorious service medal on the eve of the Republic Day.Two officials, AC Narender Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector K C Nayak, have been decorated with the fire service medal. The about 1.80-lakh personnel strong force at present guards 61 civil airports of the country apart from guarding sensitive infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain.It also provides security to vital business sector undertakings in the private domain. PTI NES DPB