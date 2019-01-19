Republic Day: Flying of unmanned aircraft systems barred from Jan 20

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police Saturday prohibited operation of any unmanned aircraft systems by the public from January 20in view of the Republic Day celebrations. The order prohibits "flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft, etc." It stated that someone found doing so would be charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, punishable with a maximum imprisonment of a month and a fine) of the Indian Penal Code. The order came ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and would remain in force from January 20 to February 15, the order added. There were apprehensions that drones or hot air balloons could be used by terrorists to target the national capital. PTI SLB SMNSMN