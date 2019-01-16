Republic Day: Patnaik meets officials from several states, discusses policing in NCR

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Wednesday held a meeting with senior police officials from several states and discussed issues related to policing in the National Capital Region, officials said. The main focus of the meeting was to share terror-related intelligence and inputs about various extremist outfits and their designs in view of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, they said. It was also emphasised to increase police presence, intensive and coordinated checking at vulnerable points, tenant verification, guesthouse checking, paying guest accommodation and sensitisation of cyber caf owners and second-hand car dealers to strengthen the counterterrorism measures, an official release issued here said. Senior police officials from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh attended the meeting held at the Delhi Police headquarters here, it said. The officials also discussed about traffic restrictions on Republic Day at Delhi borders, it added. "It was stressed to study the trends in smuggling of illicit fire-arms, drug trafficking, human trafficking and missing children and sharing of information for proper and effective surveillance on the activities of criminals," a senior police officer said. Patnaik urged all stakeholders to cooperate with regard to the arrangements of Republic Day, the officer added. All officers were briefed to share advance intelligence having inter-state ramifications on law and order, he said. The meeting ended with a resolution to have increased co-ordination in policing in the NCR region with emphasis on one-to-one interaction at all levels to provide a more secure environment to citizens of Delhi and neighbouring states, police said. PTI AMP AQS