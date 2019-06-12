Rescuers fail to reach aircraft crash site due to inclement weather

Itanagar, Jun 12 (PTI) The team of rescuers airlifted to a location close to the crash site of an AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh to look for possible survivors could not reach the site on Wednesday due to inclement weather and the difficult terrain, a spokesperson of the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.The team comprising IAF and Army personnel and some civil mountaineers will camp overnight and close in on the crash site on Thursday, Shillong-based IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.The team of rescuers was airlifted to a location close to the crash site on Wednesday to search for possible survivors.The wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft of the IAF was spotted on Tuesday on a heavily-forested mountainous terrain by a Mi-17 helicopter of the Air Force, eight days after it went missing with 13 people on board.The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground, near the China border, on June 3, when it lost contact with the ground staff at 1 pm, within 33 minutes of taking off. PTI UPL SNS RC