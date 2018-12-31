Research asst falls to death while rock climbing in JNU

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A 30-year-old research assistant at Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) died after he fell while rock climbing at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, police said Monday.The incident took place on Sunday.According to the police, the deceased was identified as Praveen Tiwari, a resident of JNU's Brahmaputra Hostel in the varsity campus, the police said.A resident of Jabalpur, he had recently joined ICSSR. Tiwari did not have any ropes tied to him during rock climbing, they said."He slipped and fell and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. There was no foul play as his friend was recording a video, which has captured the incident," a senior police officer said. PTI SLB SLB DIVDIV