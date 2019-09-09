Reservation should continue till beneficiaries need it: RSS

By Jatin Takkar Pushkar (Raj), Sep 9 (PTI) Reservation is required because there is social and economic disparity in society and should continue till its beneficiaries feel it is needed, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said here on Monday. RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale added that the organisation totally supports reservation as mandated by the Constitution."There is social and economic disparity in our society and therefore reservation is required...we totally support the reservation as mandated by the Constitution," he said at a press conference on the last day of the Sangh's three-day coordination meeting here. Asked whether the RSS feels reservation should not continue indefinitely, Hosabale said it is for the beneficiaries of the system to decide."Reservation should continue till its beneficaries feel it is required," he said. PTI JTR MINMIN