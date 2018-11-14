Reservation to eligible castes be given on basis of population size

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) An organisation representing the Teli community Wednesday pitched for reservation to eligible castes on the basis of their population size.Bhartiya Tailik Sahu Rathor Mahasabha also demanded the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to give right to the people to forgo reservation benefits.Eknath Bawankar, the vice president of the organisation, at a press conference here claimed there are 35 crore people in the country who belong to the other backward castes(OBC) category, out of which 14 crore are from the Teli community. He said the organisation will launch a campaign to pitch for its demands all over the country. PTI VIT DPB