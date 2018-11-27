Resident docs to hold free health camp for farmers gathering at Ram Leela Ground on Nov 29

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Resident doctors of various government hospitals in the national capital will hold a 'Free health camp for farmers' who would be gathering at the Ram Leela Ground on November 29 to press for their long-pending demands.Resident doctors from hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung, RML, Hindu Rao and Lok Nayak, among others will provide essential healthcare support to the protesting farmers. "We all know that farmers are struggling for their livelihood, in the past 20 years around 3 lakh farmers have committed suicides but all governments have turned deaf ears towards them. It is utterly shameful for all of us that the farmers who grow food are dying of starvation," said Harjit Singh Bhatti, president of RDA at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).The organising doctors have appealed to their medico colleagues and non medico friends to volunteer for the noble cause and have sought contributions for arranging medicines and other essential items. "For AIIMS we have placed a big box with security guards near hostel 7 entrance, Please donate medicines or through cash," read the note issued by Bhatti. PTI PLB KJ