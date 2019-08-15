Residents beat up 2 men on suspicion of being child lifters

Banda, Aug 15 (PTI) Residents beat up a mentally ill person and a drunk man on suspicion of being child lifters and then handed them over to police in Banda district, officials said on Thursday.Kalvanganj police outpost in-charge Shalini Singh Bhadauria said a mentally ill person was beaten up by locals in Khutla area on Wednesday after they suspected him to be a child lifter.The man has been hospitalised and his attackers are being identified.In Pangara village, a drunk man was beaten up by residents on a similar suspicion.Naraini police station house officer Durgvijay Singh said the man suffered injuries.The man is undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Naraini.Singh said a policeman trying to save him from the public also suffered minor injuries. PTI CORR NAV ABHABH