Residents cheer as Noida gets new bus service to Sector 74

Noida (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Bus services operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will now be available to the isolated residential townships in Sector 74 here, officials said Thursday. The new route -- 313 -- will have the bus service at regular intervals between Shashi Chowk near City Centre Metro Station and Supertech Cape Town in Sector 74, the officials said. "The service would begin from 7 am and continue till 8.40 pm. The maximum fare on this route will be Rs 26," NMRC executive director P D Upadhyay said. There will be 12 stoppages on route 313+ from Shashi Chowk to Cape Town and 14 stoppages on route 313- on return, he said. Public transport service on this eight-km route have been in shambles so far with thousands of residents in the area depending on private vehicles, auto-rickshaws or cabs. "I think it's a great step to launch the bus service. As of now, I have no option of direct public transport to the metro station from Sector 74," said Ankush Tejawat, 26, a software engineer. Locals also think that the step would help mitigate environment woes and encourage usage of public transport whilst saving people the money. "The fares of auto-rickshaws and cabs are high and not everyone can afford personal vehicles for daily commute. Also there are elderly people especially women who don't have vehicle or know driving, so this new service would help them," said Shailendra Baranwal, 46, a teacher. Union Minister Mahesh Sharma launched on Wednesday a new bus service from Shashi Chowk in Noida to Ace City in Greater Noida. The service is operated by the NMRC.