Resignation of Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani accepted by govt

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification.Her resignation has been accepted with effect from September 6, it said.She had resigned after the Supreme Court collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya.Justice V Kothari has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, another notification said. PTI NAB SOMSOM

