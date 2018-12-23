Resolution issue: Youth Congress stages protest outside AAP office

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PT) Youth Congress members Sunday protested outside the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) office at DDU Marg here, demanding that the ruling party apologise over allegedly passing a resolution in the Delhi Assembly for revocation of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. The AAP, however, on Saturday said the resolution did not demand revoking of Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. The protesters, led by Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikas Chhikara, demanded that the party apologise and withdraw the resolution. Congress' Delhi unit president Ajay Maken demanded the AAP government to convene a special session of the assembly to recall the resolution. "The AAP government should immediately call a special session of the Delhi Assembly and remove the name of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi from the record of assembly proceedings," he said. Maken accused the AAP of being in "hand in glove" with the BJP and said the party should also call the 2002 Gujarat riots "genocide".The resolution passed in the Delhi Assembly had sought to term the anti-Sikh riots genocide. PTI VIT GVS