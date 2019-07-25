Resolve differences within party instead of going to media: U'khand Cong to partymen

Dehradun, Jul 25 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Congress on Thursday asked its leaders and office bearers to sort out their differences within the party instead of making them public by going to the media as it hurts the party's image.The Congress also warned its office bearers against participating in media debates."It has been noticed that some party leaders and office bearers are issuing statements directly to the media instead of first presenting their grievances within the party forum to resolve them. It encourages factionalism within the party, besides hurting its image," Pramod Kumar Singh, president of Uttarakhand Congress disciplinary committee, said in an advisory."The committee also takes serious view of the fact that despite clear AICC guidelines in this regard, office bearers of the party are participating in media debates. If office bearers continue to participate in media debates, the party will be forced to take stern disciplinary action against them," he said. PTIALM DIVDIV