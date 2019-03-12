Resolver launches portal to address consumer grievances in India

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Start-up Resolver India Tuesday launched a portal to help in speedier resolution of consumer complaints. Speaking at the launch here, Resolver India co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pratyush Singh said the company's goal is to break down the walls between consumers and businesses by building trust and understanding through a speedy and jargon-free process. "Resolver.in is powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) which guides consumers and supports organisations by making recommendations on what their next steps should be and when to take them," Singh said. Resolver said it has a proven track record and is the preferred resolution tool of millions of consumers in the UK with over 3 million case files closed and a customer satisfaction rate of over 98 per cent in the UK. Resolver India (previously known as Expertily), which is an Indian start-up, has received funding from Resolver Group UK. "With India leading to grow into one of the top-3 consumer markets in the world from USD 1.5 trillion at present to nearly USD 6 trillion by 2030, we see India as a tremendous opportunity," said James Walker, CEO and founder, Resolver Group UK. The British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith said the business promises to help both consumers and businesses all across India resolve all manner of complaints more effectively. "I hope to see it soon become a household name in India," Asquith said. Resolver India said it expects to initially receive the majority of complaints related to travel, banking, insurance, telecom and real estate. PTI KPM HRS