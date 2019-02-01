RESONites Create History With 100 Percentile Performance for 3 Consecutive Years in JEE Main

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOTA, India, January 31, 2019/PRNewswire/ --RESONite Shubhankar Gambhir secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2019 - Jan AttemptResonance is one of the leading Institutes for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examination. In JEE (Main) 2019, Resonance produced pre-eminent results, which is a proud moment for the Institute. On this wonderful occasion, Founder and Managing Director of Resonance, Mr. R.K. Verma informed, "Every year Resonance is giving brilliant results and is setting some great parameters. And the result of JEE (Main) 2019 (January Attempt) is one great example." (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679277/Resonance_Logo.jpg )He added, Resonance stands high for the 3rd time in a row. Students of Resonance secured 100 Percentile in 3 consecutive years from Yearlong Classroom Contact Program (YCCP). Kalpit Veerwal in 2017, Pawan Goyal in 2018, and now Shubhankar Gambhir in 2019 secured 100 percentile. Shubhankar Gambhir, classroom student of Resonance and a resident of Kota has been studying in Resonance since class 10th.- From the data retrieved until now, 989 students secured 99 & above percentile (658 from Classroom and 331 from Distance Learning Program).- 4869 students secured 95 & above percentile (3511 from Classroom and 1358 from Distance Learning Program).- 9 students secured 99.99 percentile. 8 students secured 100 percentile in Mathematics. 3 students secured 100 percentile in Physics. 1 student secured 100 percentile in Chemistry.- Nagaland State Topper, Kartikeya Chandra from Resonance Bhopal Study Centre secured 96.79 percentile.- Vidharbha Topper, Aman Gupta from Resonance Nagpur Study Centre secured 99.99 percentile.- Udaipur City Topper, Naman Porwal from Resonance Udaipur Study Centre secured 99.92 percentile.- Raipur City Topper, Gajanan Sunil Gitte from Resonance Raipur Study Centre secured 99.93 percentile.- In JEE (Main) 2019 January Attempt, students of JNV, Bundi gave brilliant performance yet again. 3 students from JNV, Bundi secured above 300 marks.JEE Main 2019 - January Attempt - Resonance Study Centre wise Results. Total 658 Classroom students secured 99 & above percentile : Kota: 442 | Jaipur :29 | Udaipur :26 | Agra : 20 | Nagpur : 20 | Surat : 18 | Lucknow : 16 | Jodhpur : 13 | BASE : 11 | Delhi : 11 | Ahmedabad :09 | Kolkata : 06 | Mumbai :06 | Rajkot : 04 | Allahabad : 03 | Bhopal :03 | Indore :03 | Nanded : 03 | Ranchi : 03 | Chandarpur : 02 | Gwalior : 02 | Hyderabad : 02 | Nashik : 02 | Raipur 02 | Jabalpur : 1 | Thiruvananthapuram : 1JEE Main 2019 - January Attempt - Resonance Study Centre wise Results. Total 3511 Classroom students secured 95 & above percentile : Kota: 2349 | Jaipur :176 | Udaipur :119| Agra : 82 | Nagpur : 108 | Surat : 63 | Lucknow : 122 | Jodhpur : 55 | BASE : 59 | Delhi : 50 | Ahmedabad :46 | Kolkata : 25 | Mumbai :64 | Rajkot : 14 | Allahabad : 16 | Bhopal :24 | Indore :13 | Nanded : 15 | Ranchi : 05 | Chandarpur : 11 | Gwalior : 05 | Hydrabad : 22 | Nashik : 07 | Raipur 14 | Jabalpur : 06 |Thiruvananthapuram : 04 | Agartala : 01 | Aurangabad : 04 | Bhubaneswar : 07 | Chennai : 06 | Gangapurcity 03 | Guwahati : 03 | Patna : 06 | Vadodara : 02 | Vishakhapatnam : 05Mr. R.K. Verma congratulated all the students for their success. He hoped for their bright future and stated that Resonance will continue to encourage the students and will provide the best education so that they can give their best in every examination.About ResonanceResonance Eduventures Limited was established on 11th April, 2001 in Kota. The institute was named as Resonance with the commitment to enhance teaching to bring them in the frequency band of teachers so that resonance becomes a reality. Since its inception, the institute has risen beyond all the expectations in terms of volume and quality of results. The growth in number of student's enrolment in classroom coaching as well as selections in IIT-JEE is matchless as compared to any other institute in the country offering classroom courses for IIT-JEE coaching. The institute has its own study centers which offer Classroom Programmes for IIT-JEE at Kota, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandrapur, Delhi, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Udaipur and Vadodara. The institute also offers classroom courses for AIPMT/AIIMS and CA/CS etc. coaching at selected study centres and Distance Learning Programmes through its DLP Division looking at the need of students who cannot leave their native places for education.Resonance is also offering coaching to students of class V to X through its PCCP Division and preparing students for competitive exams like NTSE, Olympiads, etc.