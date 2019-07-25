Respect country's constitutional dignitaries: Raj Speaker Joshi to House

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Thursday said it is our responsibility to respect constitutional dignitaries and occupants of high offices in the country.The speaker gave the directions as soon as the House assembled for the day.Joshi's direction came in the wake of Wednesday night uproar by the Opposition BJP in reaction to state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal taking the name of a constitutional functionary of the country allegedly in an objectionable reference.The minister referred to a constitutional dignitary while responding to a debate on a subject matter related to the state's Urban Development Ministry, a portfolio held by Dhariwal.Infuriated over Dhariwal's reference, the BJP members had stormed the Well of the House and staged a sit-in demonstration there following which the speaker had to adjourn the House for the day.As the House resumed on Thursday, Speaker Joshi said, "It is our responsibility to respect all people sitting in the highest positions in the country. If there was any such word said in the excitement, I and the leader of opposition will sit together to look into the House proceedings and comments will be expunged.""I request to you all that we all do a dignified discussion in the House. If you are talking about those who have been sitting at the highest positions, keep it in mind that they should be given due respect," he added. After delivering the direction, the speaker started the Question Hour. PTI AG RAXRAX