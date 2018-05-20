Response of developed nations to tackle climate change not adequate: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Noting that the world is at a critical stage in combatting climate change, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said today that the response of the developed nations to tackle the issue is still "not adequate".

He said this in his intervention at the 26th BASIC Ministerial Meeting of Environment Ministers in Durban. The grouping is a bloc of four countries - Brazil, South Africa, India and China - formed by an agreement on November 28, 2009.

"We are at a very critical stage, both in our efforts to combat climate change and in negotiations. There is an evident need for greater action and we find that the response of the developed countries is still not adequate," Vardhan said.

He stressed that developed nations take the lead in terms of mitigation and providing means of implementation to developing countries.

"While we talk about our actions, it is equally important to emphasise that the ambition of the developing countries needs to be supported and sustained, predictable and adequate finance, technology and capacity-building support to be provided by the developed countries," the minister said.

He told his counterparts from BASIC countries and Michal Kurtyka of Poland, who will take over as next president of Conference of Parties (COP-24), that India has shown the vision and the political will to act.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision is to ensure sustainable development while protecting the most vulnerable from the effects of climate change.

Later at a press conference, Vardhan said the BASIC group has decided to preserve the integrity of the historic Paris Agreement, including the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and equity.

Vardhan reiterated his appeal for joint efforts to create a societal movement in combating climate change through "Green Good Deeds".